Historian Ramachandra Guha selected for Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award – Karnataka

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, October 1, selected renowned Indian historian, columnist and thinker Ramachandra Guha for the Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award – Karnataka for the year 2025. This prestigious award, given every year by the Information and Public Relations Department, is presented to individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to spreading the life values ​​of Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, the official statement said on Wednesday.

The state government has organised various programmes to celebrate the birth anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi, across the state in a meaningful way, with the participation of the citizens, school and college students. As part of this celebration, Ramachandra Guha, who played a significant role in spreading Mahatma Gandhi's principles, values ​​and socially oriented thoughts among the people, has been selected for this year’s award, the statement said.

Guha has earned a distinguished place internationally through his studies and writings on contemporary Indian history, political movements, environmental struggles and cricket. His major works are ‘India After Gandhi’ (History of India after independence), ‘A Corner of a Foreign Field’ (Social history of Indian cricket), ‘Gandhi Before India’ (part one of Mahatma Gandhi's biography), ‘Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World’ (part two of his biography), ‘The Unquiet Woods’ (study of grassroots environmental movements).

Hemant M Nimbalkar, Commissioner, Information and Public Relations Department, said that the state government is committed to introducing Gandhi's ideals to the younger generation through this award and strengthening the spirit of truth, non-violence, peace and service.

“The award to Ramachandra Guha is an inspiration for the promotion, dialogue and study of Gandhiji's ideals in the society,” he said.