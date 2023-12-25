Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli threatens mall staff over Christmas tree, booked

Hindutva extremist Puneeth Kerehalli was booked by the police on Saturday, December 24, for allegedly picking a fight over Christmas decorations at Mall of Asia in Byatarayanapura. Kodigehalli police have registered a case against Puneeth and four others based on a complaint filed by the security agent at the mall. He has several cases against him across various police stations in Karnataka, including one under Goondas Act.

According to reports , Puneeth and four others had gone to the Mall of Asia on Saturday and questioned a 38-year-old security agent about who was managing the mall. Puneeth and his aides asked why the mall was decorated with a Christmas tree despite being located in a “Hindu nation”. He demanded that they decorate the mall on January 22, 2024, when the Ayodhya temple is slated to be inaugurated. The security agent also alleged that he and the other visitors were threatened by the gang, saying they would stop the Christmas celebrations on December 25 and New Year celebrations on December 31.