Hindutva activists barge inside nurse’s home in Kalaburgi alleging conversion, booked

A police complaint by Ashwini Tukaram, who hails from Madiga community (Scheduled Caste) and works as Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) nurse, said on February 22, at 8pm, a group of 10-15 individuals associated with the Hindu Jagrithi Sene stormed into her residential quarters. The nurse, along with others, was engaged in prayer when the activists forcefully entered the premises. The members of the group then verbally abused Ashwini over her caste identity, the complaint said

Ashwini filed a complaint with the Ratkal police station in Kalagi taluk. The police registered an FIR on February 23 under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. According to the FIR, the activists not only hurled casteist slurs but also questioned Ashwini's religious practices, demanding to know why, as a Madiga, she was worshipping a Christian God instead of Goddess Amba Bhavani.

The members of Sene allegedly threatened Ashwini with dire consequences if she reported the incident to the authorities, saying she would lose her job and that her personal safety would be compromised, the complaint said. “The police came to the residence in about 15 minutes, scolded the activists and sent them home and let us continue praying,” the FIR said.