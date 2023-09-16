Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura stable after collapsing during questioning

Hindutva leader Chaitra Kundapura, who was arrested earlier this week, was hospitalised on Friday, September 15, after she reportedly suffered from epileptic seizures when she was being questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the state police in Bengaluru. She was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where doctors stated that her vitals were stable.
Chaitra was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 5 crore under the pretext of securing him a BJP ticket to contest the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections.
"Chaitra Kundapura reported seizures when she came to her hospital. Her vitals are stable and she is being checked by specialists. Her blood is normal, ECG is normal. As of now, she is stable," Dr Asima Banu told reporters at the hospital.
CCB officials questioning her said she admitted to defrauding a businessman before reporting that she was experiencing seizures. She was rushed to the hospital and continues to remain there.
Chaitra's hospitalisation is the latest twist in the case of the Hindutva leader, who was arrested on Tuesday. Chaitra, known for making hate speeches targeting the Muslim community, took shelter at the residence of a Muslim woman and a Congress leader Suraiyya Anjum, when the FIR against her was registered.
According to the FIR, the financial transactions between the businessman – Govind Babu Pujari – and Chaitra Kundapura began in July 2022 and continued until March 2023.
The complainant, Govind, grew suspicious when Chaitra claimed the funds were in the possession of an RSS leader named Vishwanath, who, as it turns out, never existed. When Govind Babu pressed for his money's return, Chaitra and her associate Gagan Kadur went off the grid, compelling him to seek police intervention. Gagan Kadur is the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) secretary in Chikkamagaluru.
Another accused in the case is Ramesh, a man who had acted temporarily as the fictitious character Vishwanath, an RSS leader from North India who apparently died in Kashmir after taking the money from Govind. Channa Naik was introduced to Govind as a member of the BJP’s Election Committee.