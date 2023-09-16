Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura stable after collapsing during questioning

Hindutva leader Chaitra Kundapura, who was arrested earlier this week, was hospitalised on Friday, September 15, after she reportedly suffered from epileptic seizures when she was being questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the state police in Bengaluru. She was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where doctors stated that her vitals were stable.

Chaitra was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 5 crore under the pretext of securing him a BJP ticket to contest the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Chaitra Kundapura reported seizures when she came to her hospital. Her vitals are stable and she is being checked by specialists. Her blood is normal, ECG is normal. As of now, she is stable," Dr Asima Banu told reporters at the hospital.

CCB officials questioning her said she admitted to defrauding a businessman before reporting that she was experiencing seizures. She was rushed to the hospital and continues to remain there.