Hindu activists ask Bengaluru malls to live-screen Ram temple inauguration

“During Christmas, you put up a Christmas tree, right? Similarly, you install a model of the Ram Mandir in your mall. We’ll provide you with the model. You keep it there for fifteen days,” a man wearing a saffron shawl can be seen in a video telling the manager of Garuda Mall, located at the heart of the central business district of Bengaluru.

The man wearing the shawl is Anil Shetty, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but he tells TNM that he would like to be referred to as a Hindu Swayamsevak as he “does not wish to associate politics with the inauguration of the Ram Mandir.”

In the video shared by Anil himself, he, along with a group of “swayamsevaks,” can be seen telling the manager of Garuda Mall to set up a live screening of the inauguration of the mandir on January 22.