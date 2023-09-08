Helicopter in middle of Bengaluru road leaves onlookers, netizens puzzled

An unusual sight in Bengaluru caused quite a stir on social media - that of a helicopter standing in the middle of a city road. The photo was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by a user Aman Surana who captured the incident, and it quickly became a viral sensation, earning the label of a peak Bengaluru moment.

This helicopter, seemingly associated with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), found itself right in the middle of the road, drawing the attention of curious onlookers and causing a traffic jam. The reason for its presence in the middle of the road remains unclear, especially considering that HAL appeared to be nearby according to the image. Several others seemed to be assisting in getting the helicopter off the road to allow traffic movement.

Bengaluru has become notorious for its traffic woes, a consequence of rapid urbanisation and poor infrastructure. Commuters in the city often endure long travel times due to congested roads. In response to these challenges, the internet has adopted a light-hearted approach, using humour, and memes to reflect the city's traffic troubles, which resonate with locals.