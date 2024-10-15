Heavy rain brings parts of Bengaluru to a halt, holiday for schools tomorrow

Bengaluru city, till 2:30 pm on Tuesday, received an average of 38.8 mm rainfall on account of a low pressure area that has formed in the Bay of Bengal, which may intensify into a depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the next few hours.

The rain is likely to affect the first India-New Zealand test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 16. Due to rains, the teams had cancelled their net sessions on Tuesday. IMD has issued yellow warnings till October 17 in Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka. A yellow warning is when there are chances that an area can receive 6 cm and 11 cm of rainfall.