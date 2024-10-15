Heavy rain brings parts of Bengaluru to a halt, holiday for schools tomorrow

Several areas of Bengaluru were inundated due to heavy rain on Tuesday, October 15, due to the onset of northeast monsoon. The Karnataka government has announced a holiday for schools across the city on October 16. The city had witnessed its driest September in 90 years, receiving just 23.9 mm of rainfall.
Roads in Varthur, Hebbal, Mahadevapura, Marathahalli, Manyata, Seshadripuram, Sanjay Nagar, Hunasemaranahalli, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Bannerghatta Road were inundated with water, causing traffic snarls. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said it has cleared water logging beneath the Hebbal flyover.
Commuters along the IT corridor in Whitefield, Bellandur, and Silk Board among many other places were stuck for around 30 minutes due to the downpour. The HAL airport in Bengaluru recorded 59 mm rainfall while Yelahanka received the most rainfall around 70 mm. Several areas in Bengaluru east received more than 50 mm rain. Visuals from Manyata Tech Park showed vehicles wading through knee-deep water.
Bengaluru city, till 2:30 pm on Tuesday, received an average of 38.8 mm rainfall on account of a low pressure area that has formed in the Bay of Bengal, which may intensify into a depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in the next few hours.
The rain is likely to affect the first India-New Zealand test match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on October 16. Due to rains, the teams had cancelled their net sessions on Tuesday. IMD has issued yellow warnings till October 17 in Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka. A yellow warning is when there are chances that an area can receive 6 cm and 11 cm of rainfall.