Heatwave: Red alert for six districts in Karnataka till May 9

A red alert for heatwave has been issued across six districts in Karnataka from May 2-9. The warning was issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) as temperatures are expected to go beyond 46 degree Celsius till Thursday, May 9. The districts that have received the warning are Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri and Koppal.

Meanwhile, on May 2, four districts crossed 46 degrees, namely Mandya (47.6), Raichur (46.7), Kalaburgi (46.1), and Yadagiri (46). According to reports, KSNDMC also mentioned that Karnataka recorded the highest temperature so far in seven years on April 30, 2024 at 45.6 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, other parts of Karnataka like Kodagu, Udupi, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and parts of Uttara Kannada are expected to experience temperatures between 33 to 40 degrees till May 6.