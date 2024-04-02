Heatwave alert in Karnataka till April 5, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above normal temperatures and heatwave conditions across various parts of Karnataka until Friday, April 5. The bulletin issued on April 1 said dry weather is expected to persist until Friday as well.
Issuing the heatwave warning, IMD said that maximum temperatures are exceeding the 95th percentile of climatological values at isolated pockets of Karnataka. This trend is expected to persist and extend over more areas of the state. The heat index in isolated pockets of Coastal and North Interior Karnataka is forecasted to range from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius.
The bulletin also forecasted an increase in maximum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius in parts of Belagavi, Bidar, Gadag, Dharwad, Haveri, and Raichur districts, and by two to three degrees Celsius at isolated places in Bengaluru Rural, Davanagere, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, and Mysuru districts until April 5. It added that Bagalkote recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 41.2 degrees Celsius. For Bengaluru city, the IMD predicts maximum temperatures to range around 35 to 36 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours.
However, in much needed relief, the IMD forecasted light rainfall in districts including Uttar Kannada, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara on April 6. However, there is some relief anticipated, with the prediction of light rainfall over districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru on April 6 and April 7.