Heatwave alert in Karnataka till April 5, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted above normal temperatures and heatwave conditions across various parts of Karnataka until Friday, April 5. The bulletin issued on April 1 said dry weather is expected to persist until Friday as well.

Issuing the heatwave warning, IMD said that maximum temperatures are exceeding the 95th percentile of climatological values at isolated pockets of Karnataka. This trend is expected to persist and extend over more areas of the state. The heat index in isolated pockets of Coastal and North Interior Karnataka is forecasted to range from 40 to 50 degrees Celsius.