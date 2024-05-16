'He is a failure': Neha Hiremath's father slams Parameshwara after Hubballi murder

Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath -- the father of an MCA student Neha Hiremath, who was stabbed to death last month in Karnataka's Hubballi city -- criticised state home minister G Parameshwara over the latest incident of murder in the city in which a 20-year-old woman Anjali Ambigera was killed at her residence by a stalker.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Anjali's family members in Hubballi, he said, "I want to convey to the state government and the Home Department that Minister for Home G Parameshwara is a failure. If you [Parameshwara] are not capable, you had better resign and go home. If you can't transfer the Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, large-scale protests will be staged."

"The state government should convene a meeting and appoint an efficient police officer in response to Anjali’s murder, which occurred due to the police department's failure in Hubballi. Even as the police were informed of the accused's threats, they have shown utter negligence and are responsible for the incident," he said.

Niranjan Hiremath said that Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar was not responding and "I strongly insisted that she should be transferred when my daughter was stabbed to death. Now, another incident has occurred," he said.

"The killer had threatened Anjali a week ago and stabbed her in front of family members, showing a total failure of police and no fear of the law," Niranjan said.

Responding to a question by the media, he said, "To date, Home Minister Parameshwara has not bothered to call me once after my daughter's murder. He came to a nearby town to campaign but did not visit my house. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met me and my family."

"I have informed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the Hubballi-Dharwad Commissioner Renuka Sukumar is not capable of running the system. How many days do they want to keep her in power and destroy our city?"

In a shocking incident, Vishwa -- also known as Girish -- allegedly barged into Anjali's house and stabbed her to death. The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15, in Hubballi city. The accused had previously threatened Anjali, warning her that she would meet the same fate as Neha Hiremath, who was brutally stabbed to death on a college campus recently in Hubballi. Vishwa escaped from the scene and is currently at large.