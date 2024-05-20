HD Revanna granted conditional bail in sexual harassment case

A Bengaluru Court on Monday, May 20, granted conditional bail to Janata Dal (Secular) leader and Holenarsipura MLA HD Revanna in a sexual harassment case. He was earlier granted bail in a case of alleged kidnapping in connection with the sexual abuse charges against his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Judge Preeth J refused to hear the Special Investigation Team’s objections to the bail.

As part of his bail conditions, HD Revanna is required to post a bond worth Rs 5 lakh and provide a surety, as stipulated under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 436.

The case, registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura town police station, involves allegations of sexual harassment against Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna by a 47-year-old woman working in the family’s house. According to the complaint, both Revanna and Prajwal sexually harassed the women workers in their house under various pretexts. Prajwal allegedly used to video call the woman’s daughter when she was at home and harass her using foul language. Revanna was arrested on May 4 and initially remanded to four days of police custody before being placed in judicial custody.

Revanna had earlier secured a bail in a case of alleged kidnapping in connection with the sexual abuse case. The bail was granted by a special court for elected representatives in Bengaluru on May 13.