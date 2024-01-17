Haveri rape case: Two police officers suspended over delay in filing FIR
Two officers, including the inspector of Hangal police station, have been suspended by the Haveri police in connection with the moral policing and gang rape reported on January 8. Haveri SP Anshu Kumar Srivastava issued a suspension notice to Hangal Circle inspector SR Sridhar and constable Eliaz Shetasanadi due to negligence in performing their duties.
According to Times of India, Additional SP of Haveri, C Gopal, confirmed the suspensions, citing the constable's failure to gather information about the crime beforehand and the inspector's delay in filing the FIR as reasons for the disciplinary actions. The case of moral policing was reported four days after the incident, with the gang rape case later added. There was a delay in apprehending the remaining five suspects, following the arrest of three individuals on January 14.
Seven men assaulted a Muslim woman and her Hindu companion in a hotel room on January 8. They physically assaulted the duo and dragged the woman out of the room. The video of the incident showed three men waiting outside the room, barging in, and assaulting the duo. The woman later told the media that seven men had arrived at the hotel, who took her to a forest before raping her, and she was raped by their driver as well.
The police registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including assault, criminal force, criminal intimidation, intentional insult, unlawful assembly, rioting, house trespass, and causing hurt. The arrested individuals include Aftab Chandanakatti, Madarasab Mandakki, Abdul Khadar, Jafarsab Hanchinamani, Imran Bashir Ahmed Jekinakatti, Rehan Ahmed Walikar, Sadiq Babusab Agasimani, Shoaib Niyaz Ahmed Mulla, and Mohammad Saif.