Haveri rape case: Two police officers suspended over delay in filing FIR

Two officers, including the inspector of Hangal police station, have been suspended by the Haveri police in connection with the moral policing and gang rape reported on January 8. Haveri SP Anshu Kumar Srivastava issued a suspension notice to Hangal Circle inspector SR Sridhar and constable Eliaz Shetasanadi due to negligence in performing their duties.

According to Times of India, Additional SP of Haveri, C Gopal, confirmed the suspensions, citing the constable's failure to gather information about the crime beforehand and the inspector's delay in filing the FIR as reasons for the disciplinary actions. The case of moral policing was reported four days after the incident, with the gang rape case later added. There was a delay in apprehending the remaining five suspects, following the arrest of three individuals on January 14.