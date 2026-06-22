'Have you tested it?’: Karnataka HC to doctor over viral claims against Nandini milk

The Karnataka High Court on Monday, June 22, refused to stay criminal proceedings against a Bengaluru-based dermatologist accused of spreading misinformation about Nandini dairy products through social media.

Hearing a petition filed by dermatologist Dr Sharanya Padma seeking to quash the criminal case against her, Justice M Nagaprasanna declined to grant interim relief and observed that social media platforms cannot be used to create public panic without any scientific basis, according to Bar and Bench.

The Court issued notice to the state government and the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which had lodged the complaint against the doctor.

According to the complaint, Dr Padma had uploaded Instagram reels and other social media content claiming that certain Nandini products were unsafe for consumption. She allegedly described some products, including strawberry-flavoured milk and similar beverages, as toxic and containing chemicals that could cause health problems.

Based on KMF’s complaint, the Malleshwaram police registered a criminal case against Dr Padma, who works at a private hospital in Bengaluru and also runs a clinic in Malur in Kolar district.

During the hearing, counsel for Dr Padma argued that her comments were limited to strawberry-flavoured Nandini products and did not concern Nandini milk in general.

The submission drew strong remarks from the Court.

“How can you tell that? You are generating panic among all citizens. How can you say Nandini milk is not good? Have you tested it? Are you certified? Have you communicated it to the government? Is Instagram meant for that?” Justice Nagaprasanna asked.

The Court further questioned whether the products had undergone any testing before such statements were made.

“‘Spurious milk’... what do you mean? You can't generate panic like this. Saying milk is spurious, the strawberry flavour is not good – if it is not good, then you don't drink. Why do you have to do all this? Did anybody send it for testing?” the judge remarked.

Expressing concern over unverified claims being circulated online, Justice Nagaprasanna observed that individuals were making statements “at the drop of a hat” and creating problems in society.

“Casually, at the drop of a hat, you make statements and create problems in society. Instagram is not meant for that,” the Court said.

The matter is expected to be heard further after responses are filed by the State and KMF.