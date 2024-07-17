Hang my son if he has committed any crime: Prajwal Revanna's father

JD-S MLA and former minister HD Revanna has said that his son Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, should be hanged if he has committed any crime. "Hang my son if he had committed any crime. I will not oppose it. However, I want to convey this. I am not here to defend or debate over the issue," he said in the state Assembly on Tuesday, July 16.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress, the JD-S MLA said, "I have worked as a legislator for 25 years and I have been in politics for 40 years. The DGP calls a woman to his office and gets a complaint from her against me. The DGP is unfit for the position. That's how bad the Congress government is functioning in Karnataka."

Enraged by this, Congress leaders in the House slammed MLA Revanna saying that his son has committed a heinous crime and he has no right to pass comments. "What former MP (his son Prajwal Revanna) had done was correct?... Is it wrong to take the complaint by the victim," Congress legislators asked the JD-S leader.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked MLA Revanna to submit the notice to the Speaker in this regard. "Let the subject (allegations against the DGP) be taken up for the discussion," he said. "Revanna is making allegations against the officer. Let those who were meted out with injustice be heard. Give him an opportunity to raise the issue in the House," the Deputy CM said, adding, "We have to discuss their (victims') plight."