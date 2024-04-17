Guru Raghavendra bank scam: Tejasvi Surya accuses Congress of ‘planting’ protesters

The SGRC Bank scam involves misappropriation of nearly Rs 1500 crores. The Enforcement Directorate which investigated the scam found that officers and employees of the bank siphoned off money.

On April 13, Tejasvi Surya and Ravi Subramanya held a meeting with the customers of SGRC who are affected by the scam. The customers assumed that the BJP leaders would discuss the revival of the bank but instead both Tejasvi and his uncle were there to campaign for the BJP. Earlier, Ravi Subramanya had promised to revive the bank during his election campaign.

Irate over this, some victims of the scam got into an argument with Tejasvi and Ravi Subramanya. Following this, both the leaders left the meeting midway without answering any questions to the victims.

Speaking to TNM, Congress leader Manjula V, who is also the General Secretary of Sri Guru Raghavendra Depositors Welfare Association said that she has been a customer of the bank since 2016. She is yet to get her Rs 2 lakh back from the bank, she alleged.

“I sat on a protest for over 40 days after the scam came to light. Days after the scam, Tejasvi Surya assured us that he would ensure that each of us got all our money back. We went to him and Ravi Subramanya many times. But nothing has been done,” she alleged. The victims eventually started approaching Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President DK Shivakumar, she said.