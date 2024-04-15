BJP MP Tejasvi Surya questioned by bank scam victims, exits in a huff

“Ravi had promised that he would give a PowerPoint presentation with the complete outline of the revival of the bank after the Assembly elections. But when the woman (in the video) tried to ask him about it, he did not give a reasonable answer. Later we were told that it was an election meeting and it is not a grievance redressal meeting, that we should listen to the speeches of MLAs and MPs and that no one would be permitted to ask any questions,” a depositor who attended the event told TNM, requesting anonymity.

A verbal altercation ensued between the depositors and the legislator’s supporters, with police intervention necessary to prevent the situation from worsening.

By the time Tejasvi Surya came to the venue, his supporters had forced most of the depositors, including senior citizens, out of the venue. “The MP did not answer any of the questions of the depositors. He just told a barrage of lies. He said that he did this and that, and did not answer any questions asked by depositors. Some of his stooges gave him a loud applause. He even blamed some depositors for the bank’s failure, and ran away from the meeting boasting that the revival of the bank can only be done by his party and himself," the depositor said.