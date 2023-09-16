Group reading in Lalbagh threatens flora and fauna, says Karnataka horticulture dept

Lalbagh Reads, a reading community in Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden has been met with an unexpected obstacle in their beloved reading spot. Why? Surprisingly, reading amidst nature is now considered a potential threat to the delicate balance of the garden's flora and fauna. The Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh recently issued a directive to halt the community's activities, deeming it not in line with Departmental guidelines.

Lalbagh Reads is a volunteer-led chapter of Cubbon Reads which was started by Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu. With chapters in sixty cities worldwide, the movement has also seen spin-offs in Bengaluru, including Whitefield Reads, Sankey Reads, Hosur Sarjapura Road Reads, and Bharatiya City Reads.

In a recent announcement on their Instagram page, Lalbagh Reads explained that this shift arose from compliance with regulations stipulated by the administration of Lalbagh Botanical Garden. This directive followed a complaint lodged by a visitor to Lalbagh who observed the group reading on the grass last Sunday. “The Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh has instructed us to immediately halt our initiative as the Department does not permit it. This direction to us is based on a complaint they received from another citizen who visited Lalbagh last Sunday, found our group sitting on the grass and reading, and believed that our presence there as a group tampers with the growth of natural fauna and flora,” read the statement.