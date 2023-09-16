Group reading in Lalbagh threatens flora and fauna, says Karnataka horticulture dept

Lalbagh Reads, a reading community in Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden has been met with an unexpected obstacle in their beloved reading spot. Why? Surprisingly, reading amidst nature is now considered a potential threat to the delicate balance of the garden's flora and fauna. The Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh recently issued a directive to halt the community's activities, deeming it not in line with Departmental guidelines.
Lalbagh Reads is a volunteer-led chapter of Cubbon Reads which was started by Shruti Sah and Harsh Snehanshu. With chapters in sixty cities worldwide, the movement has also seen spin-offs in Bengaluru, including Whitefield Reads, Sankey Reads, Hosur Sarjapura Road Reads, and Bharatiya City Reads.
In a recent announcement on their Instagram page, Lalbagh Reads explained that this shift arose from compliance with regulations stipulated by the administration of Lalbagh Botanical Garden. This directive followed a complaint lodged by a visitor to Lalbagh who observed the group reading on the grass last Sunday. “The Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department at Lalbagh has instructed us to immediately halt our initiative as the Department does not permit it. This direction to us is based on a complaint they received from another citizen who visited Lalbagh last Sunday, found our group sitting on the grass and reading, and believed that our presence there as a group tampers with the growth of natural fauna and flora,” read the statement.
Despite this setback, Lalbagh Reads said they are dedicated to the emotional and mental well-being of its members. Individuals will continue to convene at Lalbagh on Sundays during regular hours for independent reading, they said. “It truly saddens us as this regulation is not stated anywhere within the garden premises. However, following the Deputy Director's instructions, individual readers can still visit Lalbagh, select a spot, and read on their own, albeit without a mat. Therefore, we will go to Lalbagh on Sundays during the usual hours and find a vacant spot to read on our own,” they said.
Lalbagh Reads also advised independent readers not to place mats on the grass and refrain from bringing food or bottled water to the garden, as these items are not permitted.
Further complying with the Deputy Director's directives, the community will rebrand itself as "South B'luru Reads" to align with regulations. It has been brought to their attention that using the name Lalbagh in the community's title contradicts established rules.
This recent development sheds light on a broader issue of unique regulations governing public spaces in Bengaluru. In certain areas, an unspoken rule deems sitting on the grass as off-limits.
In April of this year, the Horticulture Department issued revised rules for public conduct within Cubbon Park. These rules are perpetuating a deeply colonial and authoritarian mindset about how park visitors should behave. The rules encompass prohibitions against playing games, eating, conducting theatre performances, couples engaging in ‘obscene’ behaviour, and gathering in groups within Cubbon Park.
News reports recount instances of guards blowing whistles or bellowing through megaphones at dissenters. In some cases, guards even activated sprinklers to shoo away couples and prevent ‘indecent’ behaviour. The justifications provided for these rules and actions seem to be multifaceted, including maintaining cleanliness, preventing damage to park property, reducing noise pollution, and preserving a sanitised and pristine environment for foreign visitors who may be offended by couples in love enjoying the park, not to mention ensuring the safety of couples seated on the ground from snakes and insects.
TNM tried to reach out to Lalbagh’s Horticulture Department but did not receive any response. This story will be updated as and when we hear from them.
