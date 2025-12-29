Greater Bengaluru Authority invites objections to felling of 665 trees for BWSSB STPs

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has issued public notices inviting objections and suggestions to a proposal to remove 665 trees for the construction of two sewage treatment plants (STPs) planned by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on the city’s outskirts.

The 100 Megaliters per Day (MLD) STPs are proposed at Doddabele and Mailasandra villages. According to notices issued by the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests, BWSSB has sought permission to fell 355 trees at Doddabele and 310 trees at Mailasandra, as they fall within the project boundaries. The applications were filed by BWSSB’s wastewater management projects wing under the Vrushabhavathi Valley Division.

The two proposed STPs are part of BWSSB’s plan to build 17 new sewage treatment facilities with a combined capacity of 583 MLD, aimed at bridging Bengaluru’s current wastewater treatment shortfall.

BWSSB currently supplies 2,225 MLD of Cauvery water to the city, of which an estimated 1,440 MLD turns into wastewater. At present, 1,212 MLD is treated and reused by various agencies and industries across Bengaluru, leaving a gap that the new plants are intended to address.

As mandated under the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act, 1976, citizens have 10 days from the date of publication of the notice to submit objections or suggestions. These may be sent to the Deputy Conservator of Forests and Tree Officer, GBA, as well as the concerned BWSSB project officials. Authorities have said that objections should be specific and relevant to the proposed works.

The Doddabele site hosts a mix of fruit-bearing, plantation and native trees. Most of the 355 trees listed include sapota, coconut and palm species, along with neem, honge (Indian beech), banyan and peepal. At Mailasandra, the 310 trees identified include a large number of coconut and palm trees, in addition to native and avenue species such as neem, tamarind, honge and subabul. Several coconut trees at the site exceed 10 metres in height.

The proposal comes amid growing public concern over large-scale tree felling linked to infrastructure projects in Bengaluru.

Sudarshan GK, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Times of India that the process includes safeguards. “We have received the request, and this is the first stage. After objections are reviewed, the tree expert committee will inspect the site to ensure the number of trees to be axed is reduced. If any trees have to be removed, the committee will examine whether relocation is possible or if compensatory planting is required,” he said.