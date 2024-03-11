Govt will provide water to Bengaluru: Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said that no matter what happens, the government will provide water to the people of Bengaluru.

He said that the rain god has not blessed the people this time as 200 taluks in the state have been declared drought-prone while more than 7,000 borewells have gone dry in Bengaluru out of 14,000.

“We have identified the water tankers in Bengaluru. At least 1,500 water tankers have been notified which are under the control of Bangalore City Corporation for the first time,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He said that the government will provide water to all industries and for construction activities as well.

“We don’t want construction activities to get hampered. There was a big scam and a mafia on the prices and supply of water. We have capped them and brought them under control,” Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said.

He said that the BJP wants to divert the attention while everything is under control.

“BJP wants to do politics all the time. We have given sufficient time for water tankers to register and have also extended the deadline,” the Deputy Chief said.