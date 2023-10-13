Govt gives Bengaluru Congress MLAs Rs 40 cr fund, BJP MLAs livid

Bengaluru Congress MLAs are a happy lot, as they have received grants of Rs 40 crore each under a city development scheme. The funds allocated under the Chief Minister’s Amrutha Nagarothana scheme have been granted to eleven Congress MLAs and one BJP MLA. The lone BJP MLA who has also been allocated the grant is Yeshwantpur MLA ST Somashekar, who is rumoured to be joining the Congress soon. The amount has been allocated after scrapping 20 development works in various stages under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).

An order to this effect has been issued by the Urban Development Department (UDD) on October 7. The allocation has thrilled the Congress MLAs who had complained that their share of the grants had decreased drastically under the previous BJP government. “In the last four years, we had received just 15% of the total funds for our constituencies, whereas 85% was taken by the BJP. We may still need a lot to make up for this,” Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad said.

While Congress MLAs across the state are a disgruntled lot as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has closed the door on grants given to them outside of budget allocations, Bengaluru Congress MLAs have heaved a sigh of relief. The Amrutha Nagarothana scheme was started as a scheme to fix basic infrastructure like roads and other development works. A total of Rs 6,000 crore had been allocated to the scheme in 2021 for carrying out infrastructure and development works. Of this, Rs 2,149.27 crore had been allocated in June 2022 for various projects. Now, a total of 20 projects expected to cost Rs 486.06 crore are not being taken up and these are being diverted to various projects in 12 Bengaluru constituencies. The list of projects that have been scrapped includes the construction of an elevated corridor from Minerva Circle to Hudson Circle costing Rs 213 crore, CM discretionary grants, infrastructure and development works in Mahadevapura, Padmanabhanagara, Chickpete, Jayanagar and KR Pura. Among the amounts withdrawn is Rs 56 crore allocated to Rajarajeswarinagar and KR Pura constituencies in March 2023, and had not been spent.