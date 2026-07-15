Govt allows Bengaluru hotels, restaurants to stay open till 3.30 am for FIFA World Cup

Football fans in Bengaluru can watch the closing stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in public venues after the Karnataka government allowed hotels and restaurants in the city to extend food service till 3.30 am on July 14, 15 and 19.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the decision on X, saying the relaxation was granted while ensuring public safety and law and order. He said Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has issued orders under Section 31 of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, to regulate late-night operations during the extended hours.

The relaxation follows a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). Under existing excise and city regulations, liquor service in Bengaluru is generally permitted only until 1 am, limiting late-night screenings of FIFA matches, many of which continue well beyond that time for Indian viewers.

Earlier, TNM had reported how the tournament's late-night and early-morning kick-off timings made it difficult for fans in India to watch matches together, with very few public venues permitted to remain open long enough to host screenings. The latest order creates temporary late-night viewing spaces for supporters during the tournament's final knockout fixtures.

Alongside the relaxation, Bengaluru City Police have issued a detailed advisory for hotels, pubs, clubs, bars and restaurants hosting FIFA World Cup screenings between July 14 and July 20. The police said organisers will face legal action for any violations or law and order issues.

Establishments have been directed to obtain all necessary permissions before organising screenings and to comply with the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Live screenings will be allowed only within the venue. LED screens and sound systems cannot be installed facing public roads or outdoor spaces, and liquor cannot be served outside licensed premises or to people waiting outside.

Police have also imposed a complete ban on betting, including online betting, and instructed police stations to monitor and gather intelligence on illegal betting activities.

The advisory reiterates that hotels, pubs and restaurants cannot operate beyond the hours permitted under the government's special order. Organisers have been asked not to exceed the venue's seating capacity and are prohibited from using basements, parking areas or terraces to accommodate additional crowds.

Venues must install functional CCTV cameras covering entrances, exits, parking areas and event spaces, retain DVR recordings, and deploy adequate private security personnel, including women security guards. Gender-appropriate frisking of visitors has also been made mandatory.

Weapons, fireworks, smoke bombs, large bags and hard containers are prohibited inside venues. Establishments must maintain fire safety equipment, permit smoking only in designated areas and ensure that alcohol is neither sold nor served to minors.

Where celebrities, DJs or performers are part of an event, organisers must share their details in advance with the jurisdictional police station. Parking must be arranged within the premises, and vehicles should not be allowed to occupy public roads.

The advisory also directs venue management to immediately inform police about the consumption, sale or storage of narcotic substances and report any untoward incident through the Namma 112 emergency helpline or the local police station.

Announcing the decision, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the relaxation was granted following NRAI's request to the Chief Minister.

"Football fans can now come together and enjoy the late-night match screenings responsibly," Kharge said.

He added that the extension of service hours applies only on the three specified dates and urged establishments to strictly follow the police guidelines.

"I urge fellow football fans and all establishments to celebrate responsibly, follow every guideline and extend full cooperation to the authorities. Any violation or lapse will invite strict action. All of us need to be responsible, responsive and respectful," he said.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.