‘Give me poison’: Darshan breaks down in court over jail conditions

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, broke down before a Bengaluru court on Tuesday, September 9, pleading for poison while describing the harsh conditions of his imprisonment at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

Appearing via video conference before the 64th City Civil and Sessions Court, a visibly distressed Darshan said, “I have not seen sunlight for many days, my hands have developed fungal infection and my clothes smell. I can’t live like this anymore. Whatever I ask, the prison officials say the judge has to direct the same. I request you to direct them to give me some poison. I don’t want to continue like this.”

The actor also sought to be shifted from Parappana Agrahara to Ballari jail, but the court rejected his plea. Instead, it granted limited relief, directing jail officials to allow him movement inside the prison and provide bedding, pillows, and bedsheets as per the prison manual.

The prosecution’s request to transfer Darshan and four other accused to Ballari jail was also turned down, with the court observing that such decisions lie with the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services unless there is a violation of rules..

The case was adjourned to September 19, when the court is expected to frame charges.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, along with actor Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, in connection with the abduction and murder of 33-year-old Chitradurga pharmacist Renukaswamy. He spent 131 days in custody before being granted interim bail in October last year. The Karnataka High Court later granted him regular bail in December, which was cancelled by the Supreme Court on August 14 after finding serious lapses in the order.