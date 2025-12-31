Gig workers’ strike on New Year’s Eve may affect food deliveries in Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s New Year’s Eve house parties and dinner plans may face a setback as gig workers across India have planned to strike on December 31, demanding better pay, social security, and labour protections.

The strike comes after a similar call on December 25 disrupted food and grocery deliveries in cities such as Delhi and Hyderabad, though Bengaluru remained largely unaffected at the time. With December 31 being one of the busiest days for food delivery platforms, Unions say the impact in Bengaluru could be significantly higher.

Nationwide unions, including the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Gig and Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU), have called on workers to collectively log off from apps to push for systemic reforms in the gig economy.

Among the key demands are the implementation of labour laws for platform workers, the removal of the 10-minute delivery system, emergency and maternity leave, a minimum monthly wage of Rs 40,000, social security benefits, replacement of AI-based customer support with human grievance redressal mechanisms, legal recognition as “workers” instead of “partners”, protection of the right to organise, and removal of penalties for delivery delays.

In a memorandum addressed to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, GIPSWU Delhi President Seema Singh highlighted the systemic exclusion of gig workers from labour entitlements, as well as harassment, discrimination, and violence they face. “This strike unites gig workers and allies to demand immediate government intervention,” she wrote.

In Bengaluru, workers are demanding an increase in base pay per delivery to Rs 20 from next year and an end to delay penalties. As many residents rely on food aggregators for New Year’s Eve celebrations, workers say logging off on December 31 would directly hit company revenues while affecting last-minute dinner orders and party arrangements.

GIPSWU member Chandan Kumar told TNM that between 8,000 and 10,000 delivery workers in Bengaluru are expected to participate in flash protests across high-density areas such as JP Nagar, MG Road, and Indiranagar.

“We are standing against the profits of companies that come at the cost of workers. Without workers, there are no orders. Without workers, there is no gig economy,” Kumar said.

He added that workers will participate in peaceful flash protests and gatherings while refusing orders. Addressing concerns over police restrictions on New Year’s Eve, Kumar said, “We will not obstruct traffic. This is a peaceful, democratic resistance. People don’t have a problem when we are out delivering orders. Why is it a problem when we step out to demand our rights?”

Kumar said workers from other Karnataka cities such as Mysuru and Belagavi are also expected to join the action.

Bengaluru consistently ranks among the top cities for Swiggy, Zomato, and other food aggregator orders. With heavy traffic and congestion already anticipated on New Year’s Eve, thousands of households planning to rely on app-based food deliveries for celebrations are expected to face difficulties.