Ghost review: Shiva Rajkumar shines in MG Srinivas's clunky heist thriller

And that issue stems mainly because Srinivas doesn't convince us of the world that he has built. The physical landscape feels discomfitingly scattered, making you unable to follow its topography. A film with similar features is the 2021 Malayalam release Freedom at Midnight, which saw a bunch of prisoners devising an implausible plan to break out. A lot of the earlier Malayalam film’s charm lay in the fact that we are able to understand what they were attempting.

Sure, the stakes in Ghost are considerably high and it's got a bigger and more chaotic setting to deal with. Regardless, you would expect Srinivas to construct a world that feels real and identifiable. A lot of it is kept literally in the dark for cinematic effect, which just doesn't work.

What also doesn't work is the fact his screenplay is crammed with ideas. While they do add to the fun, the sum of it all is not as pleasing. Instead of focusing on character development and carefully navigating the narrative, he ends up focusing too much on the flashy moments. For instance, one might have expected an invigorating scene to play out between Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram's characters and while the story does accommodate that in the second half, Srinivas's execution falters in making that scene effective.

Despite all that, Ghost isn't a bad watch, mainly because it doesn't contain the unnecessary frills of a routine commercial film. As described, we are dropped right into the belly of the drama and the story unfolds relentlessly after that. If only all the contrivances and the ploys of the writing had landed as intended and the characters had more breathing space to explore themselves, Ghost would have been a far better experience. We do know now that a sequel is in the works and that Srinivas himself, in his 'Birbal' avatar, is likely to be a part of it. So, hopefully, the next instalment will be a film worth the billing.

