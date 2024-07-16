Gauri Lankesh case: Three accused granted bail, witness turns hostile

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, July 16, granted bail to three accused in the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead in September 2017. The bail was granted to Amit Digvekar, KT Naveen Kumar, and HL Suresh by a bench headed by Justice S Vishwajith Shetty of the Kalaburagi bench.

As per reports, advocates Arun Shyam, Madhukar Deshpande, and Basavaraja Sappanavar, representing the accused, applied for the bail citing how athe co-accused in the same case, –Mohan Nayak, was granted bail in December 2023, on grounds of undue delay in the trial process.

At the same time, a key witness in the murder case – 46-year-old Madetira Thimmaiah – turned hostile and told the court that he was forced to make a confession by the police that he was in contact with some of the accused in the case.

In his confession statement in 2018, Thimmaiah had said that he had given his office space in Madikeri to Amit Digvekar and three other accused to meet and discuss various matters.

In November 2018, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had filed a 10,000 page chargesheet naming 18 persons, including the three who got bail. The men belonged to different outfits such as the Sanatan Sanstha, HJS, and smaller Hindutva outfits like ShivPratishthan Hindustan.