Ganesh Visarjan violence: Hindu groups call for bandh, BJP panel to visit Maddur on Sep 10

Condemning the alleged stone-pelting incident in Karnataka's Maddur, some Hindu groups have called for a bandh in the town on Tuesday, September 9. The situation continues to remain tense, and heavy police deployment has been arranged to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka unit has announced that a BJP panel will visit Maddur town on September 10. The Hindu groups that have called the bandh have further decided to immerse all Ganesh idols of Maddur town together after taking out a procession on Wednesday, September 10. It has also been decided to hold a procession with a DJ, in violation of the guidelines.

Hindu activists are vehemently demanding the arrest of the preacher and the locking of the mosque from which the stone pelting allegedly took place. Authorities have deployed more than 1,500 policemen. Senior officers, including IGP MB Boralingaiah, are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA BY Vijayendra speaking to media in Delhi announced that the BJP panel is scheduled to visit Maddur on the September 10. He informed about the revised tour, stating that he, along with opposition leaders R Ashoka, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, and other party leaders, will be part of this panel. He urged that the rioters in Maddur be arrested immediately. Several people have sustained serious injuries. There was a cane-charge on women.

He said they will visit the victims and their families to provide moral support. He also stated that they will go to Maddur to boost the confidence of the Hindu community. Referring to the statements of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister of the Congress government, he said it burns his conscience that the Home Minister is calling the lathi-charge on women a trivial incident and strongly condemned such statements.

The Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged that such attacks are being committed by the "Tipu Gang inspired by CM Siddaramaiah", and added that the BJP will launch a "struggle for the protection of Hindus." He further added, "We worship Ganapati as the remover of obstacles and destroyer of hurdles. After Congress came to power, they have brought distress even to Ganesh."

"Tipu Sultan had imprisoned the Mysore royals. Now, the Tippu Gang inspired by CM Siddaramaiah is doing all this work. This is not Pakistan to say that Ganesh processions should not go in public places," he said.

He also claimed that if Congress is in power in the state, there will be no opportunity to celebrate Ganesh festival in the future.

The violence began on the evening of September 7 when the procession passed near a mosque in Ram Rahim Nagar. Stones were allegedly pelted at the persons participating in the procession, which triggered a retaliation. However, the police personnel accompanying the procession prevented any further escalation between the two communities and dispersed them, the report said. But after the idol’s immersion, groups began gathering in the town, demanding justice.

At least eight persons were injured in the incident, and over 20 individuals were detained in connection with the violence. Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the town until September 9 to contain the violence.

Despite the order, several persons gathered in front of the Taluk Office in Maddur at 10 am, demanding action, prompting the police to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

(With IANS inputs)