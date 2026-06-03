G Parameshwara to become Deputy CM, Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra to take oath

Former Home Minister G Parameshwara will be sworn in as Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, while the remaining ministers who will take oath with DK Shivakumar have been chosen keeping caste and community considerations in mind. The cabinet for now will have two ministers.

UT Khader, who is currently Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, will also be inducted into the cabinet. Former CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra will also take oath as minister. Portfolios have not yet been allocated to anyone.

According to sources, ministers who will likely be carried over from the old Cabinet under Siddaramaiah include MB Patil (Lingayat), KJ George (Christian), KH Muniyappa (Dalit – left-handed), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy), Satish Jarkiholi (ST), Krishna Byre Gowda (Vokkaliga), Priyank Kharge (Dalit – right-handed), Sharan Prakash Patil (Lingayat), Byrathi Suresh (Kuruba), and Eshwar Khandre (Lingayat).

Ministers who likely will not make it to the new cabinet include Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Shivakumar will take oath as Chief Minister on Wednesday, June 3, completing a leadership transition in the Congress government following days of consultations within the party’s central leadership.

The changes come even as the Congress high command finalised the cabinet list only on Wednesday morning, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony.

On Tuesday, June 2, the Congress appointed outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, as part of the broader transition process.