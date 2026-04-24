From Russell Market to Malleshwaram, Bengaluru's heat is hurting small vendors

Bengaluru is waking up to a version of itself that feels unfamiliar. A city known for its mild weather is now starting the day under harsh sunlight and dry, still air. According to the latest updates from the India Meteorological Department, temperatures have climbed to 36.6°C at stations across Bengaluru and are expected to hover around 37°C in the coming days. With a continuing rainfall deficit drying out the city, the heat is beginning to take a visible toll on people, produce, and daily life in its markets.

The rising temperatures come amid a prolonged dry spell. Since the beginning of the year, Bengaluru has recorded a rainfall deficit, leaving the air with little moisture and making the heat feel harsher than usual. Meteorologists say a combination of weather systems, including a trough running across parts of peninsular India and an upper air circulation over coastal Tamil Nadu, has limited rainfall while allowing temperatures to climb.

To understand how this is affecting daily life, TNM visited local markets and spoke to vendors across the city.

In Russell Market, the historic heart of the city’s trade, Mohammad Shah Nawaz, a 60 year old fruit vendor, said the weather has affected the sales. “The public doesn’t step out as much, therefore customers are less,” he said.