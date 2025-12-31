From Darshan to Kiccha Sudeep: Kannada stars turn to courts to silence pre-release criticism

In an old All India Radio interview , late Kannada actor Shankar Nag offered a simple, almost tender request to his audience. “Yes, my dear fans, we will always be together. For that to happen, your cooperation and collaboration are essential… Whenever my films are released, please write to me… emphasise what you didn’t like about the movie rather than what you did. Please, correct me… I will be indebted to you.”

Shankar Nag was inviting constructive criticism. He was asking to be challenged. His words captured an era when cinema and audience stood in a conversational relationship, when criticism was treated not as hostility but as a necessary part of the craft. Today, Kannada cinema finds itself in a very different landscape. The conversation is migrating from welcoming feedback to getting gag orders from courts.

Three movies, all released this December and starring the Kannada film industry’s biggest stars, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan, secured gag orders.

Pre-release injunctions: A new trend in Sandalwood

Three films, Devil, Mark, and 45, have secured ex parte John Doe injunctions (gag orders) from Bengaluru courts, all passed ahead of their releases. These orders, granted without hearing the other side (ex parte), restrain a broad spectrum of online content: reviews, videos, reactions, trolling, and even “challenging feedback.” A John Doe order allows a person or entity to take legal action against any unknown party or parties, basically meaning anyone doing a negative review or posting a bad reaction can be asked to take it down.

Ratings and reviews have been disabled on BookMyShow for Mark, 45 and The Devil.

The first of these orders was procured by the producers of The Devil, a movie starring actor Darshan, who is currently in jail, undergoing trial for murder. The producer filed a suit on September 26, and the very next day, a Bengaluru City Civil Court granted an ex parte John Doe injunction.

The order restrains a wide set of defendants, including TV9, Facebook, and Instagram, collectively labelled as “defendant medias,” from publishing, circulating, or sharing allegedly defamatory videos or statements about the film. What stands out is its breadth: the court directs even future links and URLs to be de-indexed or suppressed across search engines and instructs defendants to delete “defamatory/negative comments” from their own social media accounts. It also blocks the reuse or republication of the film’s photos or videos for any “defamatory or malicious purpose.”

While the court stated that the plaintiffs had made a prima facie case, it also invoked Order 39, Rule 3A of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC), which requires courts to reconsider an ex parte injunction within one month. With this, the film’s makers effectively secured a wide-ranging pre-release shield ahead of its December 11 opening.