From Bengaluru to Tier-2 cities: Nokia weighs GCC expansion in Karnataka

The Minister also reiterated the State government’s commitment to supporting the World Economic Forum’s ‘Yes–BLR UpLink’ initiative, aimed at developing the ‘Yes Bengaluru’ programme on sustainable urban development into a globally recognised platform for government–industry collaboration. He said the matter was discussed in detail during a meeting with John Dutton, Head of UpLink at the WEF.

The UpLink initiative provides financial assistance, mentorship and pilot opportunities to start-ups working on real-world, city-centric challenges and contributing to urban development. The WEF UpLink delegation has appreciated the Karnataka government’s continued support for the initiative, Patil added.

Apart from Nokia, discussions were also held with global cybersecurity major Cloudflare on joining the ‘KWIN City’ project and exploring future expansion opportunities in the State. Cloudflare’s Global Strategy Head, Stephanie Cohen, described Karnataka as one of the world’s best destinations for attracting advanced technologies, according to the Minister.

Patil said US-based space technology firm Vast Space has expressed interest in partnering with Karnataka in areas related to space technology, advanced manufacturing and innovation-driven initiatives. Aerospace company Voyager Technologies has also shown interest in entering into partnership agreements with the State and collaborating with ISRO on space technology and research initiatives.