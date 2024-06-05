Four Bengaluru trekkers feared dead, 19 still stranded in Uttarakhand mountains

The Karnataka state government has launched an urgent rescue operation for 19 trekkers from the state who are stranded in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand. As per reports, four among them are feared to have lost their lives because of intense weather conditions in that region. The action was initiated following a report from the Uttarakhand government about the situation on June 4.

According to the Karnataka Disaster Management Department, 19 trekkers from Bengaluru were trekking in the Sahastra Tal Mayak stretch of Uttarkashi. Two stranded trekkers have been rescued so far, said Karnataka Minister for Disaster Management Krishna Byre Gowda.

Information about their predicament was received from the Uttarakhand District Education Officer (DEO) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), prompting immediate rescue measures. The trekkers were part of an expedition organised by a private agency.

Karnataka Minister for Disaster Management Krishna Byre Gowda, announced that they are coordinating with the Uttarakhand government, the Indian Mountaineering Federation, and the Home Department of the Government of India and that all possible efforts are being made to ensure the safe return of the trekkers. He also said, “We are also getting reports of loss of lives, which we are trying to reconfirm with local authorities and private agencies. Four helicopters, including three from the Air Force, have been mobilized for the rescue operation."

The government has appointed Vipul Bansal as the nodal officer to oversee the rescue operation. Bansal will be stationed in Dehradun to facilitate the return of the stranded trekkers.

According to The New Indian Express, the trekkers were stuck near Sahastra Tal Mayak due to adverse weather conditions. The district administration has launched a search operation with the help of forest department staff. A helicopter has been deployed to evacuate the stranded individuals.