Former Union Minister Srinivas Prasad passes away at 76

Former Union Minister Srinivas Prasad, a popular Dalit leader from Karnataka, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, April 29. He was 76. According to the family, Prasad passed away after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of Monday. He also suffered from multiple organ failure and was admitted to the hospital three days ago.

Srinivas Prasad is survived by his wife, Prathima Prasad, and daughters – Purnima Prasad and Poonam Prasad. Purnima Prasad informed the media that the body would be kept at his residence in Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru for the people to pay their last respects. The last rites will be performed according to Buddhist tradition as he is a converted Buddhist.

Srinivas Prasad is credited for helping the BJP make inroads in south Karnataka. He is a six-time MP from Chamarajanagar. He began his political career by being a member of the ABVP. In his long spanning career, he worked with several parties including Congress, Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Samata Dal and the BJP.