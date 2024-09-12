Former SC judge who upheld Karnataka college hijab ban attends VHP event

Prior to his tenure at the Supreme Court, Justice Gupta also served as a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and judge of the Patna High Court and Punjab and Haryana High Court. Two months after his retirement, he was appointed as the Chairperson of the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (NDIAC) by the central government.

In his final judgment before retiring as a Supreme Court judge, he upheld the Karnataka High Court's verdict in the controversial Hijab ban case. The case originated from a 2021 government order in Karnataka banning Muslim students from wearing the hijab in educational institutions. The ban was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, which ruled that wearing the hijab was not an “essential religious practice” protected under Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. The ruling was later contested in the Supreme Court, where a two-judge bench, comprising Justice Gupta and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, delivered a split verdict. While Justice Gupta upheld the High Court's decision, Justice Dhulia dissented, finding fault with the ruling. The case was subsequently referred to a larger bench.

Justice Gupta has also been part of several other significant rulings, which were often controversial. In August 2022, he was part of a split verdict on a case challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to allow the use of Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The matter was later referred to a three-judge bench, which stayed the High Court's decision.

In June 2020, Justice Gupta, along with Justices LN Rao and A Rastogi, delivered a unanimous ruling stating that verbal caste-based abuses made in private, rather than in public view, are not punishable. The case arose from a land dispute in Uttarakhand where caste-based slurs were allegedly used in a private setting.

In 2019, Justice Gupta was part of the constitutional bench that struck down the Maratha Reservations, declaring them unconstitutional for exceeding the 50% limit on reservations.