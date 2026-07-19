Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s wife Chennamma passes away after cardiac arrest

Chennamma, wife of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, died following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday, July 18. She was 89.

She had been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday night with breathing complications, chest congestion and other age-related health issues. In a statement, the hospital said Chennamma suffered a massive cardiac arrest at around 4 pm despite showing signs of recovery earlier.

She is survived by her husband, four sons, two daughters and several grandchildren. Her children include Union Minister and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and former Minister HD Revanna.

Kumaraswamy said members of the public can pay their last respects to Chennamma at the family's residence in Padmanabhanagar on Sunday morning. Her mortal remains will later be taken to Hassan district, and the funeral is expected to be held on Monday.

Leaders across party lines condoled her death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Deve Gowda and conveyed his condolences, while Karnataka leaders, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, expressed their sympathies on X.

Born in Muttige Hiehalli in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district, Chennamma married HD Deve Gowda in 1954.

Married to Deve Gowda for more than seven decades, Chennamma was widely regarded as a steadfast support throughout his political career and was known for maintaining a low public profile.

In 2001, Chennamma survived an acid attack at a temple in Hassan district when a relative allegedly poured acid on her and her daughter-in-law Bhavani during a Shivaratri visit.