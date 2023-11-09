Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda announces retirement from electoral politics

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DV Sadananda Gowda announced his retirement from electoral politics at a press conference in Hassan on Wednesday, November 8. Gowda is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Bengaluru North constituency.

Making the announcement, Gowda said, “I’ve made the decision to step away from electoral politics. Over my 30-year political career, the party has generously afforded me opportunities. I’ve served as an MLA for 10 years, been an MP for 20 years, held the position of chief minister for a year, served as the state party president for over four years, and been a cabinet minister for seven years in the Narendra Modi government. If I were to seek more, it would be seen as selfish.”