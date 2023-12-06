Former Karnataka BJP minister alleges he was denied entry to RSS museum for being Dalit

On Wednesday, Shekhar told the media that he didn’t mean to hurt any person. “I am a fan of Narendra Modi. I have huge respect for RSS. I just shared the experience I had when I visited. I have been asked why I am sharing this now after eight months. I had shared this when it happened with the elders. I am hurt from the incident,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka Congress Minister Priyank Kharge said, “On the day of #MahaparinirvanDiwas, Former @BJP4Karnataka Minister Sri. Goolihatti Shekhar is asking a very simple clarification, why was he denied entry to RSS founder Hedgewar’s house (now a museum) because he is a Dalit? (sic)”

Priyank further questioned the RSS and BJP, stating, “Also, while on this point, can you also clarify, why last year’s “Chaddi Collection” campaign was done only by SC Morcha leaders and not by any other leaders of the BJP or RSS? Why didn’t you lead from the front when RSS chaddis were burnt? RSS was, is and will always be anti SC/ST. You use Dalits and backwards to fight your wars while you sit back and enjoy the show. Isn’t it true, Ji? (sic)”