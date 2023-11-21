Former Congress MLA claims 'One man can't rape, need at least 3' in viral audio clip

A viral audio clip allegedly featuring former Congress MLA Amaregouda Bayyapur has sparked outrage on social media. The ex-MLA is alleged to have made insensitive remarks about a rape survivor, suggesting that 'rape is not possible by just one person in this world.'
The incident occurred on October 16 when Congress leader and Amaregouda’s associate Sanganagouda Patil allegedly attacked and raped a woman working in the fields in Tavargera town in Koppal district. The survivor sought medical attention at Koppal District Hospital and lodged a complaint with Tavargera police on October 18.
According to reports, the survivor's uncle reached out to Amaregouda for assistance in seeking justice. In the purported audio recording, Amaregouda is heard making callous statements, implying that a single individual cannot commit rape and that such accusations could lead to the loss of the family's dignity. "If you say it is rape, do you understand how much ostracisation your family will face? You will just lose your dignity and nothing will happen. If a rape has to happen, there has to be 3-4 persons. A single man cannot rape a woman. It is not possible even from the God Brahma. It is not right to make such allegations. What will happen? At best, he will be sent to jail," Amaregouda is reportedly heard saying.
He went on to make further controversial remarks, stating, "How can he rape? She must have screamed. One cannot clap with one hand. It needs two hands. You bring a healthy man, and I will send a woman, ask him to rape her, let’s see."
TNM reached out to Amaregouda, who refused to comment on the video. “Please do not ask me about it (audio clip). I am mentally disturbed by this.”
In the video, Amaregouda claimed that the Superintendent of Police had advised him not to get involved in the case. The victim's family, dissatisfied with the police response, approached the Koppal SP with their grievances. It was then the survivor's uncle reportedly contacted Amaregouda for assistance.