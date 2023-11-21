Former Congress MLA claims 'One man can't rape, need at least 3' in viral audio clip

A viral audio clip allegedly featuring former Congress MLA Amaregouda Bayyapur has sparked outrage on social media. The ex-MLA is alleged to have made insensitive remarks about a rape survivor, suggesting that 'rape is not possible by just one person in this world.'

The incident occurred on October 16 when Congress leader and Amaregouda’s associate Sanganagouda Patil allegedly attacked and raped a woman working in the fields in Tavargera town in Koppal district. The survivor sought medical attention at Koppal District Hospital and lodged a complaint with Tavargera police on October 18.

According to reports, the survivor's uncle reached out to Amaregouda for assistance in seeking justice. In the purported audio recording, Amaregouda is heard making callous statements, implying that a single individual cannot commit rape and that such accusations could lead to the loss of the family's dignity. "If you say it is rape, do you understand how much ostracisation your family will face? You will just lose your dignity and nothing will happen. If a rape has to happen, there has to be 3-4 persons. A single man cannot rape a woman. It is not possible even from the God Brahma. It is not right to make such allegations. What will happen? At best, he will be sent to jail," Amaregouda is reportedly heard saying.