Former Bengaluru police commissioner Dayananda cleared in Chinnaswamy stampede case

The Karnataka government has dropped the departmental inquiry against three senior IPS officers, including former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, in connection with the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives. The officers have been exonerated of the charges levelled against them, more than a year after they were suspended following the tragedy.

Orders issued by the state government on Tuesday, July 14, said the disciplinary proceedings against Dayananda, former Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikash Kumar Vikash and former Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar had been withdrawn after the government examined their written defence and the opinion of the administrative department.

"After examining the statement of defence of the charged officer and opinion rendered by the Administrative department, the competent authority has decided to drop the Departmental Enquiry against Sri B. Dayananda, IPS," the order stated. Similar orders were issued for Vikash and Tekkannavar.

While all three officers were cleared of the charges, Tekkannavar was issued a warning to "act responsibly to ensure that such incidents shall not recur in the future."

The decision follows the June 4, 2025 stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden Indian Premier League title. Eleven people were killed and more than 50 others were injured in the crush.

A day after the incident, the Siddaramaiah-led government suspended Dayananda, Vikash, Tekkannavar, Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna and Cubbon Park Police Inspector AK Girish, holding them responsible for lapses that allegedly contributed to the tragedy.

At the time, the government accused the officers of "substantial dereliction of duty", alleging they had failed to make adequate security arrangements or sufficiently warn the public despite the anticipated crowds. It said the lapses had resulted in loss of life and brought embarrassment to the government.

The suspended officers denied the allegations against them and submitted detailed statements of defence on September 8, 2025, seeking to be cleared of all charges. After considering their responses and the views of the administrative department, the government decided to close the disciplinary proceedings.

The suspensions had drawn criticism from serving and retired IPS officers, with many questioning whether senior police officials were being unfairly held responsible for broader administrative failures surrounding the event.

In July 2025, the government revoked the suspensions of all the officers except Vikash, who had challenged the order before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). The tribunal set aside his suspension and observed that the government should extend similar relief to the remaining officers. Vikash's suspension was subsequently revoked as well.

Separate investigations into the incident were also conducted. The state government accepted the findings of the one-member judicial commission headed by retired Justice John Michael D'Cunha. A magisterial inquiry was also carried out by then Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha into the circumstances that led to the stampede.