Five held for assaulting couple, partially tonsuring them on outskirts of Bengaluru

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kanakapura police in Bengaluru South district have arrested five men for allegedly assaulting a woman and a man from another community and partially shaving their heads in public over an alleged affair. The incident took place at Indiranagar Layout in Kanakapura taluk on Saturday, September 20.

According to reports, the accused have been identified as Sheikh Kabeer, Suhail Shariff, Syed Nayaz, and Nawaz Khan. The identity of the fifth arrested person is yet to be confirmed. Two more accused remain absconding.

The woman, Hasina (34), has been married for over a decade and has a son. She separated from her husband six months ago after he discovered her alleged relationship with Mahesh (42), a fisherman.

On Saturday, Hasina’s relatives allegedly found her at Mahesh’s house. They dragged the two out onto the street, assaulted them with slippers, and partially tonsured their heads.

Following a complaint from the victims, police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and took the five men into custody. Both Hasina and Mahesh were taken to hospital for treatment.

She was later sent to a rehabilitation centre for counselling.