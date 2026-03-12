Five ChatGPT questions cost 1/2 litre water: Priyank Kharge bats for green data centres

​​The Karnataka government will frame a new sustainable data centre policy in response to growing concerns that the rapid expansion of data centres could deepen the state’s water crisis, Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, March 11.

Priyank said a 1 MW data centre consumes around 25 million litres of water annually, underscoring the urgency of regulating the sector. “Asking five questions on ChatGPT will use up half a litre of water… However, new technologies are being used to reduce the high water demand. This includes using treated water and liquid cooling, among others. So we will have a relook into our existing data centre policy and come up with a sustainable data centre policy,” he said.

The minister was responding to BJP MLA Dheeraj Muniraju, who urged the government to establish a data centre park near Doddaballapur, arguing that major enterprises were moving to other cities due to the absence of a dedicated facility in the region.

Priyank said 32 private data centres are currently operational in Karnataka, describing them as a “necessary evil” crucial for emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. “Since data centres are water and energy guzzlers, we are looking at a sustainable policy,” he added.

He also noted that the state is prioritising the establishment of data centres in coastal locations such as Mangaluru, where the landing of sub-sea cables facilitates high-speed data transmission. The government has also communicated with the Ministry of Telecom, which has assured cooperation, he said.

The state is looking to accommodate small, medium and large data centres, including those operating at 40 MW capacity, as part of its expansion plans.