Five Bengaluru city corporations to remove abandoned vehicles from July 10

The five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will launch a joint drive with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) from July 10 to identify and remove abandoned vehicles from roads and other public spaces across the city.

The exercise, to be carried out under Section 324 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, follows directions from Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. According to the GBA, the initiative is aimed at clearing public spaces and improving pedestrian movement.

Officials said vehicles left unattended for several days on roads, open spaces and other public places will be identified and issued notices. Civic officials will affix an official sticker on such vehicles, giving owners seven days to remove them. The vehicles will also be fitted with wheel clamps.

Owners must approach the concerned civic body, identify themselves and remove their vehicles within the stipulated period. If the vehicles are not removed within seven days of the notice being issued, authorities will seize them.

The GBA said that any vehicle left parked in public spaces for a prolonged period and obstructing pedestrian movement will also be seized.

All seized vehicles will subsequently be disposed of through public auctions in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure, the authority said.

"Vehicles that have been left unattended for several days on roads, open spaces, and other public places will be identified, and action will be initiated," the GBA said in a statement.

The authority has urged residents to remove any vehicles they have left on public roads or other public spaces and shift them to private premises to avoid action.

The abandoned vehicle clearance drive comes after the GBA's recent campaign to remove encroachments from footpaths as part of efforts to improve pedestrian infrastructure in Bengaluru.

The GBA also said it will soon begin a separate drive to remove construction debris dumped on roads and footpaths, particularly in the city's peripheral areas.