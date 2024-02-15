First driverless metro train coaches arrive in Bengaluru, to ply on yellow line

India's inaugural prototype driverless metro train coaches arrived in Bengaluru following its delivery at Chennai port from China last week. Comprising six coaches, the train will undergo assembly at Electronic City.
The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed the safe arrival of the driverless train from Chennai, transported via heavy vehicle. BMRCL anticipates the arrival of two more trains by May, followed by a monthly delivery of two trains starting in June. These driverless trains operate at a frequency of 90 seconds, with each coach measuring 21 metres in length.
Scheduled for trial runs on the Yellow line, which aims to connect RV Road with Bommasandra via Silk Board, this prototype will undergo assessment before a report is submitted to the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). The Yellow Line, spanning approximately 19 km with 16 stations between Bommasandra and RV Road, is poised to alleviate traffic congestion in the city, particularly in the heavily congested Central Silk Board area. While the initial plan aimed for a launch in February, pending work has delayed the launch till July.
CRCC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd secured the contract to provide 216 coaches to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Transport Corporation Limited (BMRCL), including this prototype train in 2019. The assembly of the train will take place at Electronics City, with oversight from a team of Chinese engineers.