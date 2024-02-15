First driverless metro train coaches arrive in Bengaluru, to ply on yellow line

India's inaugural prototype driverless metro train coaches arrived in Bengaluru following its delivery at Chennai port from China last week. Comprising six coaches, the train will undergo assembly at Electronic City.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed the safe arrival of the driverless train from Chennai, transported via heavy vehicle. BMRCL anticipates the arrival of two more trains by May, followed by a monthly delivery of two trains starting in June. These driverless trains operate at a frequency of 90 seconds, with each coach measuring 21 metres in length.