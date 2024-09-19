Fire breaks out at MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 19, fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire, which started around 1 pm in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) on the first floor, quickly spread. A total of 12 patients were moved to another ward for safety

Hospital staff acted promptly, evacuating patients from the affected area, and three fire department vehicles arrived to control the situation swiftly. According to the police, the exact cause of the fire is under investigation but most likely was caused by a short circuit.