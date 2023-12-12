Fire breaks out at Accenture in Bengaluru’s Pritech Park, no casualties

A fire broke out at the Accenture office situated in Pritech Park in Bengaluru’s Bellandur on Tuesday, December 12. The incident, believed to have been triggered by a short circuit within the company premises, raised concerns among employees and residents in the vicinity.

According to reports, firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and successfully extinguished the flames, preventing the situation from escalating. No casualties or injuries were reported from the fire. While some materials on the affected floor of the building were consumed by the fire, the limited presence of combustible materials helped prevent the flames from spreading extensively.

Employees were evacuated as a precautionary measure. However, the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined, and an assessment is currently underway.