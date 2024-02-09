FIR against Bengaluru doctor for allegedly sexually harassing colleague

A 55-year-old doctor employed at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has reported being sexually harassed by a fellow doctor. According to her complaint filed at the Banashankari Police Station, the woman accused Raju HV of inappropriate behaviour during work hours.
According to the complaint, Raju touched the woman inappropriately on several occasions. Initially junior to the complainant, Raju was promoted as her senior which reportedly worsened the situation. She also said in her complaint that he would verbally abuse her in front of other colleagues and mentioned an incident wherein Raju insulted her in front of the college principal.
Despite previous attempts by the woman to raise the issue with the principal following Raju's promotion, the situation did not improve. On one occasion Raju reportedly entered the woman's workspace forcefully, pressuring her to withdraw her complaint. He also touched her inappropriately and accused her of having physical relations with several men in front of others.
The FIR charges Raju with Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation). An investigation into the matter is currently underway.