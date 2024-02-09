FIR against Bengaluru doctor for allegedly sexually harassing colleague

A 55-year-old doctor employed at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has reported being sexually harassed by a fellow doctor. According to her complaint filed at the Banashankari Police Station, the woman accused Raju HV of inappropriate behaviour during work hours.

According to the complaint, Raju touched the woman inappropriately on several occasions. Initially junior to the complainant, Raju was promoted as her senior which reportedly worsened the situation. She also said in her complaint that he would verbally abuse her in front of other colleagues and mentioned an incident wherein Raju insulted her in front of the college principal.