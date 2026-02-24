Fight over cricket leads to teenager’s death in Shivamogga, minors booked for murder

An altercation over a cricket match a few days ago ended in the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy in Shivamogga after he was allegedly attacked by a group of boys. The police have arrested seven boys on murder charges and the district police are on alert as the incident took on a communal turn.

The incident occurred in Sulebailu village on Monday, February 24. Sanketh was reportedly returning home from school when he came across the boys arguing. He intervened as one of his friends was being assaulted, and he too suffered blows.

Shivamogga district Superintendent of Police B Nikhil told TNM that all the boys knew each other and studied in the same school. They had had an argument a few days ago and on Monday, during another argument, the seven boys allegedly assaulted Sanketh.

“They hit each other with their bare hands and the boy collapsed. He was taken to McGann Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. There were no visible injuries on the boy’s body, but we will know the cause of death once the doctors give the final post mortem report,” Nikhil told TNM.

He said that the seven boys, who were all aged about 15 years, would be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board and then sent to a remand home for minors.

Communal turn

The incident took a communal turn after it became known that Sanketh’s attackers were Muslim boys. Right-wing social media users focused on the religious identities of the boys.

The local BJP unit held a protest on Sulebailu main road. Shivamogga MLA SN Channabasappa of the BJP visited the hospital on Monday night and met the family members of the deceased boy. He accused the police of not taking action against youths in the locality despite complaints.

On February 24 evening, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a statement condemning the boy’s death and said that it was “deeply disturbing” that those involved in Sanketh’s death were young boys. He announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh for the boy’s family.

“We stand firmly with the bereaved family and will ensure that every individual involved in this heinous crime is brought to justice through due process of law. All necessary steps will be taken to secure strict punishment for the accused,” he said on X.

“The growth of hatred, violence, and criminal tendencies at a young age is extremely dangerous. Parents must closely monitor their children’s activities and guide them if they stray. School authorities must remain vigilant to prevent any unlawful activity in and around campuses and seek police assistance whenever required,” he said.

He also appealed to the public “not to heed provocations and to maintain peace and restraint. Strict action will also be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public order or exploit the situation.”

A senior police officer who requested anonymity told TNM that the police had not found any communal angle to the incident so far but forces from within the district had been deployed in the village as a precaution.

The officer said that the many Muslims had also visited the Sanketh’s house and that the situation in the village was under control on February 24 evening.