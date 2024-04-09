FedEx scam: Bengaluru woman made to strip on cam, transfer Rs 15 lakh

A lawyer based in Bengaluru has become the latest victim in the FedEx scam, where cyber fraudsters pose as CBI officials to syphon money. The woman received a call on April 3 from someone claiming to be a Mumbai police department staffer. The caller alleged that 140 grams of narcotic drugs had been shipped to her via FedEx from Thailand. The call was then transferred to another individual posing as a senior officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who claimed that she was booked for human trafficking and money laundering.

The fraudsters then manipulated the woman into swearing to not tell anyone about the incident and asked her to turn on the webcam. Over a span of approximately 36 hours, they coerced her into stripping in front of the camera for purported 'narcotic tests.' She was also pressured into transferring Rs 10.7 lakh to verify her past transactions, followed by an additional Rs 4 lakh using her credit card.