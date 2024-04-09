FedEx scam: Bengaluru woman made to strip on cam, transfer Rs 15 lakh

A lawyer based in Bengaluru has become the latest victim in the FedEx scam, where cyber fraudsters pose as CBI officials to syphon money. The woman received a call on April 3 from someone claiming to be a Mumbai police department staffer. The caller alleged that 140 grams of narcotic drugs had been shipped to her via FedEx from Thailand. The call was then transferred to another individual posing as a senior officer from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), who claimed that she was booked for human trafficking and money laundering.
The fraudsters then manipulated the woman into swearing to not tell anyone about the incident and asked her to turn on the webcam. Over a span of approximately 36 hours, they coerced her into stripping in front of the camera for purported 'narcotic tests.' She was also pressured into transferring Rs 10.7 lakh to verify her past transactions, followed by an additional Rs 4 lakh using her credit card.
After completing the transactions, the fraudsters demanded an additional Rs 10 lakh and threatened to distribute her nude footage on the dark web if she refused. Fearing further extortion, the woman ended the call and informed the authorities. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act, extortion, and cheating.
In response to the incident, FedEx clarified that the company does not request personal information related to courier services. It urged customers to report any requests for personal information made in the name of FedEx to the police.
How to protect yourself from the FedEx scam
FedEx verification: Always verify the status of any package directly on the official FedEx website. Do not click on links sent via SMS, email, or WhatsApp, as scammers frequently exploit these channels to deceive victims. Most often you wouldn’t have ordered any package, so do not engage with the scammers.
Avoid sharing sensitive information: Never disclose your UPI PIN, UPI ID, or any other confidential bank details to strangers, particularly over the phone.
Promptly end suspicious calls: If a phone call raises suspicions, promptly end the call without further engagement. Scammers often use psychological tactics to manipulate emotions and decision-making.
Police / ED / IT will not call you: Law enforcement officials do not initiate contact through Skype calls. Standard procedures exist for communication. Even if you find yourself embroiled in a money laundering case, legitimate authorities will issue formal notices rather than requesting sensitive credentials or coercing you into making substantial payments. Stay vigilant and cautious, as fraudulent calls often involve threats and illegitimate demands for money.
Report calls immediately: If you suspect that you fell victim to such a scam, contact emergency services by dialling 112 or 1930. Alternatively, visit the nearest Cyber Crime Police Station to file a formal complaint promptly.