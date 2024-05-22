FedEx scam: Bengaluru software engineer loses Rs 1 crore to fraudsters

A 40-year-old software engineer in Bengaluru has become the latest victim of the FedEx scam, where cyber fraudsters pose as law enforcement agency officials to syphon money. The woman lost around Rs 1 crore over a span of two days. She received a Skype call on May 16 from a fraudster, who posed as a FedEx logistics executive stating that 200 grams of narcotic drugs and several passports were found in a parcel listing her name and number at the Mumbai airport. They said that the parcel was to be sent to Taiwan.

According to reports, the woman also received another call from another fraudster impersonating as a Customs officer stating that a case has been filed against her under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The fraudsters asked her to attend the call from an isolated room and collected her Aadhar card details. Later, the woman was connected to someone who said was from the Mumbai Police.

The fraudsters replicated an interrogation scene, where the woman was probed with different questions. They forced the woman to turn her camera on, while hiding their faces. The woman was asked to transfer money to an account which they claimed was of the Reserve Bank of India for verification.

On May 17, the fraudsters called her on Whatsapp and asked her to transfer Rs 16 lakh rupees, giving her an account number. She was later asked to send Rs 75 lakh and Rs 9.8 lakh. The scammers informed her that the money would be returned within 30 days once the account has been verified. Realising that she was cheated, the woman filed a complaint to the police on May 18.

In a similar case, a lawyer based in Bengaluru was the target of cyber fraudsters on April 3, when they posed as CBI officials. The woman received a call on April 3 from someone claiming to be a Mumbai police department staffer, who alleged that 140 grams of narcotic drugs had been shipped to her via FedEx from Thailand. She was asked to strip on camera for “narcotic tests” and was asked to transfer around Rs. 15 lakh to verify her transactions. The scammers then threatened to leak the nude footage if she did not transfer another 10 lakh rupees. Scared of being extorted again, she cut the call and filed a case under the Information Technology Act. In January, a 70-year-old journalist fell into the trap of FedEx scammers and lost Rs 1.2 crore, with the scammers posing as customs officers.

FedEx, in the past, has clarified that the company does not request personal information related to courier services. It urged customers to report any requests for personal information made in the name of FedEx to the police.

How to protect yourself from the FedEx scam

1. FedEx verification: Always verify the status of any package directly on the official FedEx website. Do not click on links sent via SMS, email, or WhatsApp, as scammers frequently exploit these channels to deceive victims. Most often you wouldn’t have ordered any package, so do not engage with the scammers.

2. Avoid sharing sensitive information: Never disclose your UPI PIN, UPI ID, or any other confidential bank details to strangers, particularly over the phone.

3. Promptly end suspicious calls: If a phone call raises suspicions, promptly end the call without further engagement. Scammers often use psychological tactics to manipulate emotions and decision-making.

4. Police / ED / IT will not call you: Law enforcement officials do not initiate contact through Skype calls. Standard procedures exist for communication. Even if you find yourself embroiled in a money laundering case, legitimate authorities will issue formal notices rather than requesting sensitive credentials or coercing you into making substantial payments. Stay vigilant and cautious, as fraudulent calls often involve threats and illegitimate demands for money.

5. Report calls immediately: If you suspect that you fell victim to such a scam, contact emergency services by dialling 112 or 1930. Alternatively, visit the nearest Cyber Crime Police Station to file a formal complaint promptly.