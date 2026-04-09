Father alleges foul play after son found dead in Bengaluru hostel

The father of a Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) student who reportedly died after falling from the ninth floor of his hostel in Bengaluru has alleged a cover up by the institution.

Nineteen-year-old BTech student Lakshya Mishra reportedly fell from the ninth floor of his hostel in Yelahanka New Town around 1.30 am on Tuesday, April 7.

His father Anjani Mishra, who arrived in Bengaluru from Ranchi, posted a video online, alleging that the version of events told to him by the college officials did not match what he saw on the ground.

Anjani said that he received a call from officials around 3.30 am telling him that his son had fallen from the ninth floor. He received another call half an hour later from the hospital saying that his son had died.

He said that when he saw his son’s body, he saw no wounds that indicated a fall from such a height. “When I went to the hostel, [it seemed] impossible that a person could have squeezed through the window railings and fallen … Manipal is not telling the truth … I want justice,” he said in the video.

Police have said that a case of unnatural death had been registered and that it was too early to say anything.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.