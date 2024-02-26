Farmer denied entry into Bengaluru metro, netizens call out BMRCL for ‘discrimination’

A farmer attempting to travel in the Bengaluru metro was denied entry after security guards were alleged to have said that his clothes were dirty and would repulse the other commuters. The video was shared on X on February 24, in which Karthik C Airani, another passenger, could be heard arguing with the security personnel at the Rajajinagar metro station in favour of the farmer.

"We have come in the metro but this man is not being allowed inside by the security guards because they are saying his clothes are dirty. There is nothing in his bag apart from clothes, they have searched him as well and the only reason behind not letting him in is the state of his clothes, he is a farmer,” Karthik can be heard in the video arguing in favour of the farmer.