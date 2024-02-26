Farmer denied entry into Bengaluru metro, netizens call out BMRCL for ‘discrimination’

A farmer attempting to travel in the Bengaluru metro was denied entry after security guards were alleged to have said that his clothes were dirty and would repulse the other commuters. The video was shared on X on February 24, in which Karthik C Airani, another passenger, could be heard arguing with the security personnel at the Rajajinagar metro station in favour of the farmer.
"We have come in the metro but this man is not being allowed inside by the security guards because they are saying his clothes are dirty. There is nothing in his bag apart from clothes, they have searched him as well and the only reason behind not letting him in is the state of his clothes, he is a farmer,” Karthik can be heard in the video arguing in favour of the farmer.
Karthik also said in the video that the security guard allegedly said that other commuters would feel repulsed by the farmer, “is this a VIP transport?” Karthik argued back. Karthik later escorted the farmer inside the metro.
After the video was shared on social media and went viral, Bengaluru metro issued a statement on Monday, February 26 saying that the security guard responsible has been terminated. “Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident is probed & the services of the security supervisor is terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the Passenger,” it said.
However, X users also criticised the agency for simply terminating the security personnel rather than providing training to their teams. “Don't just put tweets to pacify the public outrage. If the training already informs the conduct code with the public then it's okay to sack the relevant personnel. But if you failed to provide basic training then it's on you BMRCL. Do better,” a user said.